US importers go to court seeking refund of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods

  • Over 6,000 plaintiffs want reimbursement for billions they have paid in duties, saying the US government didn’t follow proper procedure in instituting them
  • The Office of the US Trade Representative says the law gives the president the power to make such decisions and it was just following his orders

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 12:31am, 28 Feb, 2023

More than US$150 billion has been collected under Section 301 tariffs in the last four years, according to the US customs agency. Photo: Shutterstock
