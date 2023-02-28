A report by the US Energy Department has concluded with “low confidence” that the covid-19 coronavirus spread through a lab leak. Image: Shutterstock
US report on Covid-19 origin vindicates support of lab-leak theory, Republicans say
- Classified Department of Energy report concludes with ‘low confidence’ that a lab leak was likely behind coronavirus spread
- Though many scientists maintain that evidence is stronger for natural origins, some US lawmakers now treat the theory as fact
