A report by the US Energy Department has concluded with “low confidence” that the covid-19 coronavirus spread through a lab leak. Image: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China

US report on Covid-19 origin vindicates support of lab-leak theory, Republicans say

  • Classified Department of Energy report concludes with ‘low confidence’ that a lab leak was likely behind coronavirus spread
  • Though many scientists maintain that evidence is stronger for natural origins, some US lawmakers now treat the theory as fact

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan

Updated: 7:19am, 28 Feb, 2023

