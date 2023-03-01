US Senator Bob Menendez has called for an economic alliance of “like-minded countries” that can respond to adversaries. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
‘Economic Nato’ alliance, other ideas to counter China are proposed by US lawmakers
- Two Republicans recommend that US blacklists of Chinese companies, now maintained separately by the Treasury and Commerce departments, be consolidated
- A Democratic senator touts new framework to respond to ‘violations of sovereignty, economic coercion and retaliation by adversaries’
