Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen reportedly plans to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California instead of Taipei in the coming weeks, likely to deter an aggressive response from Beijing that would have followed the Republican’s originally planned visit to the island. Tsai will reportedly travel to the US in April en route to Central America. However, Taiwan ’s foreign ministry and the Presidential Office have yet to announce a trip. McCarthy, a California Republican elected speaker in January, had said he would “love” to visit Taiwan as leader of the House, days ahead of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s controversial visit to the island last August. Beijing reacted to Pelosi’s visit – the first by a speaker since Republican Newt Gingrich in 1997 – with a nearly complete blockade of Taiwan, followed by unprecedented live-fire military drills around the island. Beijing also cut off a range of communication channels with the US, including on climate change and military exchanges – moves the White House labelled as an “overreaction”. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute confirmed it had invited Tsai to speak at the Reagan Library in southern California, but said it had “no confirmation if she’ll accept or when she would come if she did”. The foundation on Monday said it invited Tsai in January and that “it was an open invitation for whenever she was in the United States”. This would not mark Tsai’s first visit to the Reagan Library. In 2018, Tsai delivered remarks at the venue. She last visited the US in 2019, also as a stopover to Latin America. Speculation about Tsai’s potential visit has swirled for weeks in Taiwanese media. Her alma mater, Cornell University, where she is also said to be considering paying a visit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing takes conciliatory tone on Taiwan with call to ‘advance’ exchanges The Financial Times first reported about the potential McCarthy-Tsai meeting in the US, saying Tsai had decided to accept the Reagan Library’s invitation to speak and that Taipei had directly shared with McCarthy’s team the threats that China posed to Taiwan. McCarthy’s team on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It remained unclear whether the potential meeting in the US would rule out a visit to Taiwan by McCarthy in the future. Punchbowl News reported in January that the US Defence Department had been preparing for his potential visit to the island. The US speaker of the house is second in the presidential line of succession after the vice-president, according to the US Constitution. The White House has consistently stated that the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches means it has no authority to stop speakers from travelling. Asked on Monday whether the White House preferred a meeting between the two parties in California as opposed to Taiwan, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment. Mainland Chinese investment in Taiwan hits 13-year low amid tense political ties Speaking at a briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was unaware of any confirmed travel, though the department would play a role in any such visit by a foreign dignitary. Like most Western countries, the US does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. While Washington does not recognise Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over the self-governed island, it “acknowledges” that the claim exists. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to achieve reunification, is opposed to other nations making formal contact with the government in Taipei. In recent months, waves of US lawmakers have travelled to Taiwan, including Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and the head of the new House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party . Additional reporting by Orange Wang in Washington