Lithuania ’s Asia-Pacific allies may attend this year’s Nato summit in Vilnius, where China is likely to be on the agenda because of Beijing’s “limitless” alignment with Russia , the Baltic country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday. Gabrielius Landsbergis said China would likely be individually cited for a second consecutive year at the annual Nato meeting, “especially if our Asia-Pacific partners join in the conversation”. China was identified as a “systemic challenge to Euro-Atlantic security” last year in Nato’s strategic concept – a key document that sets the alliance’s military and security strategy for the next 10 years. It was the first time that the country was identified by the alliance as a threat. “I’m not sure whether they accepted the invitation, but maybe that’s in due time,” Landsbergis said of Lithuania’s Asia-Pacific allies in remarks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan Washington think tank. The foreign minister did not specify which countries had been invited to this year’s Nato summit. Australia , Japan , New Zealand and South Korea attended last year’s meeting in Madrid. Lithuania has one of Europe’s most contentious relationships with China. The country became embroiled in a trade stand-off with Beijing after Vilnius agreed to allow the self-ruled island’s representative office in Lithuania to use the word “Taiwanese” in its name instead of other identifiers that Beijing finds less objectionable. The European Union is pushing ahead with a suit against Beijing in the World Trade Organization over alleged economic coercion of Lithuania , whose exporters found themselves frozen out of the Chinese market late last year. US President Joe Biden has also made supporting Vilnius a priority. Washington joined the EU in the WTO suit. Landsbergis was in the US capital for meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said in a joint statement that they “reaffirmed their strong concerns about the [People’s Republic of China’s] recent and ongoing economic coercion of partner economies and provocative actions that undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait”. How EU-China relations became a casualty of the war in Ukraine Landsbergis said in his CSIS interview with Daniel Fata, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for Europe and Nato, that Beijing’s alignment with Russia potentially put China in Nato’s neighbourhood, making the country a key issue for the Western defence alliance. “I would assume that [China] will be a significant part of [the] conversation and especially since now there is an added layer regarding the possibility of weapons transfers from China to Russia,” the foreign minister said. A “limitless, without boundaries, partnership between Russia and China brings China from [the] Indo-Pacific region into the North Atlantic”. “If Russia is starting to rebuild … and China is helping with that, and … building factories near St Petersburg, is it part of North Atlantic security? Is it an issue? I think, definitely, it is,” Landsbergis said.