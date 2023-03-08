Multinationals in Hong Kong should collectively lobby both the city’s authorities and Beijing while pushing back against further restraints under the national security law to mitigate rising risks in a “fundamentally” changed environment, a US think tank recommended. “The most fundamental change” in Hong Kong over the past three years has been a significant shift from legal and institutional constraints on government actions to political and normative constraints reinforced by the national security law, according to a report launched by the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and GeoEconomics Centre on Tuesday. The city’s current legal environment now has few institutional obstacles to the continued erosion of the rule of law and judicial independence, two historical cornerstones of the Chinese special administrative region’s attractiveness to international business, the report stated. “The obstacles to further changes in Hong Kong’s environment will be political, and collective lobbying and public relations by the business and financial community can shape the political calculus in Hong Kong and Beijing,” it added. The report, titled “Fractured Foundations: Assessing Risks to Hong Kong’s Business Environment” , came up when Hong Kong leadership stepped up a charm offensive to woo back investors and tourists. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu last month unveiled the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, and the city last week scrapped a mask mandate , ending its last major restriction of the coronavirus pandemic . The foreign business community, however, has voiced concern about the city’s semi-autonomous status and commercial operating environment since mainland authorities imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after protests across the city the year before. Uncertainty over strict local Covid-19 controls added to the concern. US Consul General Gregory May in January put companies on alert that the risks they faced in mainland China were now increasingly present in Hong Kong. A study last September found that Singapore had overtaken Hong Kong to become Asia’s top financial centre. Against this backdrop, Washington has begun to more closely scrutinise the role of American firms in Hong Kong as tensions with Beijing persist. Hong Kong slams UN body over accusations national security law weakened judiciary “As strategic competition between the United States and China has intensified, Hong Kong’s location at the nexus of global finance and the Chinese political system [have] increased the risk of operating businesses within the territory,” the report said. It outlined emerging perils in Hong Kong’s business environment since the national security law’s introduction, including currency risk, compliance challenges, threats to judicial independence, access to accurate information and data security. “One of the most significant risks to the business environment in Hong Kong is the possibility that the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US dollar might change,” the report said. The mechanism was established in 1983, facilitating the free flow of capital in and out of the city and significantly reducing the risk in Hong Kong for companies involved in international trade and financial transactions. Beijing official tells Hong Kong leader to ‘nip’ national security risks in the bud “Credibility and confidence in Hong Kong’s fixed-exchange rate regime depends upon confidence in the ‘one country, two systems’ policy framework itself,” the report said. “The risk to the Hong Kong dollar’s stability comes not from Hong Kong but from Beijing, or more specifically from market uncertainty about Beijing’s intentions,” it added. The impetus to try to deliver additional foreign investment into mainland China will not go away and Hong Kong is going to be a part of that, according to Logan Wright, author of the report and a partner of the Rhodium Group, a New York-based think tank. That reality offered leverage for foreign businesses to discuss with Hong Kong and Beijing what policies needed to be changed, Wright said. “That’s sort of the burden of Beijing to demonstrate that this [Hong Kong] is still a good place to do business,” he added. While no strategy can completely eliminate risks, lobbying collectively and maximising the political relevance of Hong Kong’s self-declared status as a vital global commercial and financial hub could be useful for protecting foreign firms’ interests in the city, the report said. It advised the business community to approach outreach to Hong Kong authorities as “a political campaign”. The report also recommended that companies coordinate their communications with Beijing about the “consequences” of uncertainty over Hong Kong’s status, linking specific new investment or employment decisions within the territory to the risks that have surfaced since the national security law’s imposition. Hong Kong tells US consulate general to stop ‘scaremongering’ over city’s future Pushback efforts “may have already generated some modest successes”, the report contended, having prevented the direct application of China’s anti-sanctions law in Hong Kong. It also called for touting the importance of independent media for Hong Kong’s future when lobbying collectively. “A shrinking pool of local and international journalists covering the city’s affairs will reflect the declining international significance of Hong Kong as a commercial and financial centre,” the report said.