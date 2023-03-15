Almost two months after a pair of deadly shootings in California rocked the Asian-American community, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a visit to Monterey Park, California – where 11 people were shot to death at a dance studio – and signed an executive order strengthening background checks before gun sales. “I’m here on behalf of the American people to mourn with you, to pray with you, to let you know you’re loved and not alone,” Biden said, before paying tribute to each of the Monterey Park victims. “This executive order helps keep firearms out of dangerous hands as I continue to call on Congress to require background checks for all firearm sales,” he said. The executive order encourages federal agencies to maximise implementation of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer. It directs the US attorney general to publicly identify federally licensed firearms dealers who violate laws and to develop plans to prevent dealers with revoked licences from operating. It also orders his cabinet agencies to promote the use of “red flag” laws – which allow community members to petition courts to remove firearm access from dangerous individuals – and to develop a proposal for how the federal government can mobilise resources for mass shootings in ways that it does for natural disasters. In the predominantly ethnic Asian city of Monterey Park on January 21, on the eve of Lunar New Year, 11 people of Asian descent were fatally shot and nine others injured at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Less than 48 hours later and some 400 miles away in Half Moon Bay, seven Chinese and Mexican workers at two mushroom farms were shot to death. Both of the gunmen were Chinese and over the age of 65. The White House invited Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old who subdued the first gunman, to the State of the Union address last month. Days after the shootings, US Vice-President Kamala Harris attended a memorial service in Monterey Park and called Congress to act on gun violence. Today’s Executive Order will accelerate the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to reduce gun violence – saving more lives more quickly. pic.twitter.com/YwTy7soxZb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2023 Representative Judy Chu of California, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said on Monday that Biden’s visit was meaningful for the victims’ families and a “huge step” towards helping affected communities “to be made whole”. Gun control advocates, including Po Murray, who leads the Newtown Action Alliance and is a member of the AAPI Against Gun Violence steering committee, welcomed Biden’s executive order. “We are thankful that President Biden is acting with a sense of urgency while members of the 118th Congress are sitting idle as our nation is facing a record level of mass shootings,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. Biden’s effort to use executive authority comes as congressional action is unlikely with Republicans, who generally oppose restrictions on guns, in control of the House and Democrats narrowly controlling the Senate. ‘Everything Everywhere’ cast and crew visit Monterey Park after mass shooting Last week, members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus introduced a resolution with 57 Democratic co-sponsors that called out gun lobbyists for targeting and marketing firearm sales to Asian-Americans by “capitalising on their fear of violent racist attacks”. Before Biden’s speech in Monterey Park, Chu stressed the need for an assault weapons ban, which has been reintroduced in both chambers of Congress in recent weeks. The Monterey Park gunman “had a high-capacity magazine on his semi-automatic pistol, and that is what allowed him to shoot 42 times in a matter of minutes. And that’s why 11 people died,” she said. Increased levels of hate crimes towards Asian-Americans have prompted more of them to buy guns. Nearly 30 per cent of firearm retailers said they had more Asian-American customers in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to a survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association. Justin Zheng, an employee at Gun Effects & Cloud 9 Fishing, which serves Chinese communities in City of Industry, California, said last month that the two shootings “stirred an uproar” because of the ethnicity of both the gunmen and the victims. But Zheng said most Chinese-Americans were just following the trend and “don’t understand the real meaning of buying guns at all”. “Purchasing a gun doesn’t mean you’re safe,” he said. “You have to learn how to use it, know the consequences of firing, and how to use this method legally in California.” Many Asian-Americans still see guns as dangerous and are reluctant to use them, Zheng said. Even when faced with a potentially lethal situation, many would think “I’ll just use the gun to scare the criminals away” and rely on the police, he said. ‘Her last dance’: families remember those slain in California shooting The grief remains profound for friends and families of the victims. A long-time family friend of Bing Yetao, a 43-year-old farmworker who died in Half Moon Bay, said Bing’s wife still has not informed his parents in China because she didn’t know how to break the news to them. The family friend, who immigrated from China like Bing, said she was “totally against guns” but does not blame fellow Chinese-Americans for owning them. She expressed frustration with the lack of strict gun regulation and said she didn’t know what else to do except set up a GoFundMe to help the family. “At this moment, they’re still grieving,” she said. “They’re very simple people. They’re not political. The wife keeps asking me why, why us? We came here for the American dream.” Additional reporting by Xinlu Liang