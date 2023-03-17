A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday introduced new legislation aimed at strengthening efforts to curtail Beijing’s alleged attempts to repress its nationals abroad. As the most comprehensive legislative effort to date on the issue, the legislation could expand the legal definition of a foreign agent, giving American officials extra ammunition in an intensifying effort across departments to crack down on transnational repression. Sponsored by a group of senators including Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat – both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – the Transnational Repression Policy Act defines such activity as “actions of a foreign government, or [their] agents … to intimidate, silence, coerce, harass, or harm members of diaspora and exile communities”. Unlawful renditions or deportations, physical and online surveillance, physical assault and intimidation, unlawful asset freezes and slander or libel to discredit individuals are included in the definition. The legislation would “establish a new US policy to hold foreign governments and individuals accountable” for such abuses and “elevate countering transnational repression as a key foreign policy priority”, Merkley and Rubio said in a joint announcement. To become law, the bill would have to pass both the House of Representatives and Senate. It would require the State Department to address transnational repression in its annual human rights country reports and to train personnel on identifying relevant abuses. It instructs the intelligence community to prioritise identifying transgressors and US President Joe Biden to sanction them. The bill further requires the development of an inter-agency plan to raise costs for perpetrators, conduct regular outreach to diaspora groups, engage with diplomats who intimidate their co-nationals and study the costs and benefits around creating a UN special rapporteur for transnational repression. British lawmakers want harder line against ‘threat’ posed by China The inter-agency plan should assess whether to expand the definition of “foreign agents” under relevant US law like the Foreign Registrations Act or to criminalise information collection of diaspora groups by such agents. It will also review steps taken to address the legality of “overseas police stations” set up by foreign governments. The bill does not name specific countries, but notes that authoritarian regimes “increasingly rely on transnational repression as their consolidation of control at home pushes dissidents abroad”. China, Belarus , Russia , and Iran were identified as key motivators of the bill in the senators’ statement. The US must “ensure that the [ Chinese Communist Party ] cannot harass or attack individuals on American soil,” Rubio said. From 2014 to 2021, Washington-based NGO Freedom House documented 735 incidents of physical transnational repression across 84 countries. These included detention, assault, intimidation, unlawful deportation, rendition, or suspected assassination. Of the 735, the Chinese government was responsible for 229, or almost a third, the group said. Yana Gorokhovskaia, a senior researcher at Freedom House, lauded the bill for putting down “a road map for comprehensively addressing transnational repression”. “The Biden administration has taken quite a few steps in the past to respond to the threat posed by autocrats, but this bill brings many of them together and also ensures that the current efforts to address transnational repression are enduring,” she said. Since September 2020, the US Department of Justice has launched at least seven cases against dozens of individuals they said had supported Beijing’s conduct of transnational repression, one of which was dismissed in January. The US government is also investigating accusations of Chinese police outposts on US soil. US lawmakers press intelligence chiefs on Covid origins, threat from TikTok In 2021, the US passed the Transnational Repression Accountability and Prevention Act to support institutional reforms at Interpol , saying it had been abused by autocrats. The legislation also prohibits the US government from extraditing an individual solely based on a “red notice” – Interpol’s highest-level “wanted” rating. The same year, the State Department announced the Khashoggi Ban , a policy imposing visa restrictions on individuals who “directly engage in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities”. The policy is named after Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national and dissident journalist who in 2018 was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey . Last year, the FBI launched a webpage devoted to transnational repression with information on tactics, links to recent indictments and a tip line. The bill introduced on Thursday formalises the dedication of additional resources to the tip line.