American importers will challenge a US trade court’s ruling last week that favoured former US president Donald Trump’s 2018 imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese goods. “We are disappointed with the decision,” Harlan Stone, chief executive of HMTX Industries, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of vinyl tiles, said on Tuesday. “Because of the American judicial system, we are able to appeal their decision. And it is our intention to do so.” HMTX Industries is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed in the US Court of International Trade in September 2020, opposing the Office of the US Trade Representative’s approach to adding tariffs of 7.5 to 25 per cent on Chinese imports, worth US$300 billion. By 2022, the court had attached more than 4,000 similar lawsuits filed by other American importers to the case. On Friday, the court rejected the argument that the federal agency had not exercised its discretion in assessing the damaging effects of additional levies on the US economy by simply deferring to the president’s orders. The three judges hearing the case wrote that the plaintiffs had not persuaded the court that the USTR was “required to provide additional explanation” on the “reasons for agreeing with the president that the chosen actions were appropriate”. Pratik Shah, the lead lawyer for HMTX Industries, said Trump had “flouted congressional limits in increasing tariffs seven-fold to cover virtually all trade with China, and USTR failed its obligations by rubber-stamping that decision”. “But we’ll let our appeal briefing do the talking for us,” he added. After a 2017 investigation by the USTR that accused China of costing the United States an estimated US$50 billion by indulging in discriminatory trade practices, Trump announced the tariffs. They were rolled out in four tranches under Section 301 of the Trade Act 1974, which allows the president to take punitive action to press foreign countries to abandon harmful trade practices. US findings on trade war with China show ‘self-inflicted harm’ of tariffs The first two sets of additional 25 per cent taxes, known as List 1 and List 2, were levied on Chinese goods worth US$50 billion in July and August 2018. In the ensuing months, Trump also imposed a 10 per cent tax on another US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods in List 3. This was later raised to 25 per cent. In 2019, Trump announced List 4a – an additional 7.5 per cent duty on Chinese goods worth US$120 billion. In 2020, HMTX argued that the USTR had gone beyond its authority by extending the tariffs to List 3 and List 4 and unlawfully disregarded public comments about higher tariffs’ harm to the US economy, demanding refunds of “excess” taxes. The court ruled in April 2022 that the USTR had not overstepped its authority but it also granted the federal agency another chance to justify its evaluation of initial public comments on List 3 and List 4. On Friday, the judges said it didn’t matter whether the government had previously considered the comments as long as it eventually did. They said the court “readily discerns” the USTR’s attempts to balance commenters’ concern about economic harm and the “ongoing need to respond to China’s acts, policies and practices burdening US commerce”. The judges added that the USTR’s decision to remove certain items from List 3 and List 4A “reflect weighing of economic harm”. As of September 2022, more than US$150 billion has been collected under Section 301 tariffs by US Customs and Border Protection. The US International Trade Commission, a bipartisan body that analyses trade issues, published a report last week concluding that it was American importers and consumers who had paid for Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports. Since taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden has kept most Trump-era tariffs in place. When inflation was rising, the Biden administration considered a partial rollback, but it also views the tariffs as a significant piece of leverage in dealing with Beijing. In their opinion, the judges cited the USTR’s response, saying the agency was not persuaded by public comments that suggested negotiations alone could “be successful in obtaining the elimination of harmful practices” because previous actions had proven insufficient in encouraging China to mend its ways. Kathleen Claussen of Georgetown Law School in Washington said the court’s reading of trade security had “left few avenues for challenge” by American importers, but added that “the show is not over”.