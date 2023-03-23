US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday concurred with a US intelligence chief’s assessment that China will be able to invade Taiwan by 2027. “In February, CIA Director [William] Burns said that, as a matter of assessment, China seems to be capable of conducting an invasion by 2027, if so ordered. Do you agree?” asked Senator Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs. “I agree with the assessment, yes,” Blinken responded as he appeared before the panel to testify on the State Department’s 2024 budget request. The agency is seeking US$63.1 billion to address what he described as “acute threat from Russia” and “long-term challenge from China”. China considers Taiwan, self-ruled island, a renegade province. US President Joe Biden has several times committed to intervening militarily should China use force against the island, despite America’s long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity. During his appearance before the Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, Blinken faced questions about the absence of any specific mention of Taiwan in the State Department’s budget request. The agency is responsible for allocating emergency foreign military funding to allies and partners. In December, Congress approved US$2 billion per year from 2023 to 2027 under the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act. Hagerty asked Blinken if Beijing had warned the Biden administration against “some sort of red line involved with us stepping up our foreign military funding”. While denying any “red line” threat from mainland China on foreign military funding, Blinken stressed that the most effective way to support Taiwan defensively was to clear the US$19 billion arms sales backlog. “The challenge that we have, I think you’ve pointed to, is we do have a backlog, a very significant backlog. This fundamentally goes to production challenges that we have,” Blinken said, adding that it was imperative to work with industry to build up to that production capacity. Xi and Putin solidify their nations’ ‘strategic partnership and coordination’ Speaking a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Blinken said China was monitoring how the world was responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I think if China’s looking at this – and they are looking at it very carefully – they will draw lessons for how the world comes together, or doesn’t, to stand up to this aggression,” he said. Blinken said that when the US told allies and partners that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia, “this galvanised a number of other countries, all of whom directly engaged with Chinese leadership on the question”. ‘Rock solid’ support for Taiwan: ex-US officials to visit amid Ukraine war “We’re actively talking to them about what it is we would do in the event that that happened,” Blinken said. In his testimony, Blinken highlighted an 18 per cent increase from 2023 in “new innovative investments” in the Indo-Pacific to “outcompete China”. The budget requests US$3.2 billion to implement the Indo-Pacific strategy. He said the US could become “more attractive than any alternative” by “enhancing its presence in the region and ensuring what we and our fellow democracies have to offer, including maritime security, disease surveillance, clean energy infrastructure to digital technology”.