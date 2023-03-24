America’s top general stressed on Thursday that a war with China was “not inevitable”, but predicted that any attempts by the Asian giant to give lethal aid to Russia in its war with Ukraine “will broaden the conflict beyond the region”. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley made the remarks during his testimony before the US House Appropriations Committee regarding a 2024 budget for the Pentagon that he described as driven by a strategy to “deter” war. The formal request to Congress totalled US$842 billion, up 3.2 per cent from 2023. “War with Russia or China is neither inevitable nor imminent,” Milley said, describing Beijing’s actions as “moving it down the path towards confrontation and potential conflict with its neighbours and possibly the United States ”. Deterring war “is extraordinarily expensive, but it’s not as expensive as fighting a war”, the general added. The assertion came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed with the CIA’s assessment that China would be capable of invading Taiwan by 2027. Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers a renegade province, has become a flashpoint between the two geopolitical heavyweights. US President Joe Biden has several times spoken of intervening militarily should Beijing use force against Taiwan, despite America’s long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity . Speaking alongside Milley, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also addressed the “seriousness of our strategic competition” with China in his pitch for enhanced Pentagon funding. Biden administration officials have repeatedly invoked the “China challenge” in their congressional testimonies as the US president faces pressure from some Republicans to aggressively cut federal spending. US ‘almost certain to sanction’ more Chinese firms after Xi-Putin meeting Blinken, appearing on Thursday before the US House Foreign Relations Committee to testify on the State Department budget for 2024, reiterated the “long-term challenge” posed by China and the urgency to “outcompete” the global power in the Indo-Pacific . While the State Department has requested US$3.2 billion to implement “new innovations” including infrastructure projects in Asia to make the US more “attractive than any alternative”, the Pentagon has asked for US$9 billion – a 40 per cent increase from 2023 – to boost defence capabilities with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Milley on Thursday described a meeting this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as “troubling”. He warned that Xi’s decision to provide material support to Russia in Ukraine would not only “prolong the conflict” but also make it “global”. During his talks with the Russian president, Xi spoke about bolstering their bilateral strategic alliance and “confronting challenges unseen in the last 100 years”, although he did not mention providing lethal capabilities to Russia in its war with Ukraine. Milley’s testimony before the congressional hearing was poised to be his last, as his 43-year military career concludes in October. Lavished with praise and gratitude for his service, the general still faced questions about American forces’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Calling the Taliban ’s takeover of Afghanistan a “strategic failure”, Milley said the decisions made throughout the 20-year war had contributed to the eventual outcome. “There’s many many lessons to be learned,” he added. Beijing’s Taiwan affairs chief pledges cross-strait exchanges In a separate hearing by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken was grilled on Afghanistan. The panel gave him until next Monday to provide classified “dissent” cables sent by State Department staff in Kabul during the withdrawal, or risk facing subpoena. Blinken acknowledged during his testimony that “several Americans” remained detained by the Taliban and that the department was working to secure their freedom. “As we speak, American citizens who identified themselves to us who are in Afghanistan – some of whom have been there since the withdrawal, some of whom went back to Afghanistan – there are about, that we’re in contact with, about 175,” he said. “Forty-four of them are ready to leave, and we are working to effectuate their departure.”