The US needs to develop stronger Chinese expertise and language training as part of its ability to counter Beijing’s global influence, witnesses told a top US congressional advisory commission on Thursday. Ten witnesses testified at the hearing before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which examines the national security implications of the US-China trade and economic relationship. “Having experts who speak the Chinese language and who understand the foundations of the Chinese political system is essential to assessing its ultimate impact on democracies,” said Caitlin Dearing Scott of the International Republican Institute, a non-profit organisation whose board members are primarily drawn from the Republican Party. “It’s been 50 years since someone in Carter’s administration complained about the quality of US government expertise [on China] … and we still haven’t done anything about it,” said Peter Mattis, of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a self-described non-profit anti-communist organisation. The call for more training comes as American expertise in China has been slipping for years. As of 2021, the University of Southern California’s latest data found a 13 per cent year-on-year decline in enrollment in Chinese language courses at US universities, and years of Covid-19 visa restrictions and rising political tensions have made in-country experience in China increasingly hard to come by . The goal of the hearing, as explained by its co-chair, Robert Borochoff, was to understand the “purpose, tactics and consequences” of the Chinese Communist Party ’s foreign influence activities in light of efforts that have expanded “dramatically” under Chinese President Xi Jinping . Mattis suggested that the US government’s security clearance system – which makes it difficult for those with extensive contacts and travel with foreign countries to get approved – ought to be examined to improve Chinese expertise in the government. “We have to correct our clearance system so that we have an accurate framework of risk, because if we’re just discounting everyone because of this, then we’re not actually doing it right,” he said. Sarah Cook, a senior adviser on China, Hong Kong and Taiwan , at Freedom House, a human rights group, said that adding China experts in parts of the executive branch that might lack them would improve matters. “Even just five positions” at offices like the Department of Justice’s Foreign Agents Registration Act unit “could go a long way”, she said. Witnesses also recommended strengthening open-source research on China, including the analysis of public procurement data – information on Chinese government contracts and purchases – and urged doing so before China’s firewall shuts access down. It’s “an ongoing cat-and-mouse game,” said Rebecca Fair, a vice-president at Two Six Technologies, a data research firm. Witnesses also discussed Beijing’s efforts in disinformation; its paying of social media influencers to push propaganda; what they called the transnational repression of their diaspora; and industrial espionage. They said that Beijing had encouraged local actors, including political elites, “to amplify CCP propaganda and suppress unwanted coverage”, as Cook put it. But they acknowledged that different countries had different experiences – for instance, potential election influence had only been seen in a select few democracies, Scott said. ‘Sunday is the busiest’: why more Russians are learning Chinese “In most places we work, the PRC works across the political spectrum to ensure favourable outcomes regardless of who is in power,” she said. Scott and Cook recommended that Congress support efforts to bolster democratic resilience in the developing world – including by funding independent media to make them less reliant on Chinese offers of sponsorship – as well as work with allies to better tell the story of Western engagement. Cook said that such efforts should also be strengthened in the US, with briefings to local governments about Chinese influence tactics. But any effort to counter Chinese influence should be mindful of the drawbacks of a “comprehensive national security framed response” , said Andrew Chubb, a senior lecturer in Chinese politics at Lancaster University in England, who spoke of the Australian experience. “These have included first a rush to enact sweeping national security legislation with vague definitions that critics inside Australia … have criticised as overreaching and a threat to civil liberties and which have so far shown very limited effectiveness in encountering PRC interference,” Chubb said. “They put a target on the backs of the Chinese community, no matter how much we say, ‘this is about the CCP, it’s not about the Chinese community.’”