Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York on Wednesday. She is scheduled to stop by California before beginning a 10-day trip to Central America. Photo: AP
China warns US that visit by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen could lead to ‘serious confrontation’
- First visit by island’s leader since 2019 elicits Beijing warning that Washington ‘should not use past mistakes as excuses for repeating them today’
- Tsai’s arrival in New York, with expected stopover in California to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, poised to heighten tensions
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York on Wednesday. She is scheduled to stop by California before beginning a 10-day trip to Central America. Photo: AP