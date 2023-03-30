Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York on Wednesday. She is scheduled to stop by California before beginning a 10-day trip to Central America. Photo: AP
China warns US that visit by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen could lead to ‘serious confrontation’

  • First visit by island’s leader since 2019 elicits Beijing warning that Washington ‘should not use past mistakes as excuses for repeating them today’
  • Tsai’s arrival in New York, with expected stopover in California to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, poised to heighten tensions

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 6:12am, 30 Mar, 2023

