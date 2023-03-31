US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Summit for Democracy on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
At Summit for Democracy, US targets tech tools used by repressive governments
- The Biden administration hosts a session on combating the misuse of commercial spyware and shaping emerging tech that features lawmakers, CEOs and others
- US$690 million is pledged for initiative to aid independent media, combat corruption, support democratic reformers and defend free and fair elections
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Summit for Democracy on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images via AFP