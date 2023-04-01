Margrethe Vestager serves as executive vice-president of the European Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU plans new steps to combat threats from Chinese tech, says European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager
- Investigations into TikTok’s data transfer to China and its advertising aimed at children. are ‘really not enough’, says European Commission’s executive vice-president
- EU is considering an outbound investment screening mechanism targeting China, according to Vestager
