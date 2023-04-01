French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a delegation to China next week that will include business representatives in a trip to strengthen economic ties to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Macron to take French business leaders to China next week, despite EU calls to ‘de-risk’ ties
- French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Beijing
- Several meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping are planned; one will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
