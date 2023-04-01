French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a delegation to China next week that will include business representatives in a trip to strengthen economic ties to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a delegation to China next week that will include business representatives in a trip to strengthen economic ties to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
China

Macron to take French business leaders to China next week, despite EU calls to ‘de-risk’ ties

  • French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Beijing
  • Several meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping are planned; one will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 3:48am, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a delegation to China next week that will include business representatives in a trip to strengthen economic ties to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a delegation to China next week that will include business representatives in a trip to strengthen economic ties to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE