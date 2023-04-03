Xie Feng is widely expected to become China’s next ambassador to Washington. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
China’s longest US ambassador vacancy provides latest sign of bleak relations
- Speculation that Beijing is ‘having a full-scale review’ and may be ‘questioning whether it’s worth it to invest in the diplomatic relationship’
- The next envoy is expected to be Xie Feng, but the post in Washington has been vacant since December, the longest period since formal ties were restored in 1979
Xie Feng is widely expected to become China’s next ambassador to Washington. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS