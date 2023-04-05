Law enforcement officers stand guard outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday before former US President Donald Trump’s planned appearance for his arraignment. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump faces arraignment in New York court over 2016 hush money case
- Before his scheduled surrender to Manhattan district attorney, former president calls for change of venue and lashes out at prosecutor as ‘corrupt’
- Divided America enters uncharted territory as Trump faces criminal charges while gearing up 2024 presidential campaign
