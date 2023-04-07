Three protesters express their opposition to Gotion Inc’s planned battery factory in Big Rapids, Michigan, on Wednesday. Photo: Angel Rigas
China-linked US$2.3 billion battery factory in Michigan raises community alarm
- Gotion High-tech’s American subsidiary and township officials tout 2,000 new jobs within 10 years, but some in community fear ‘one square mile of CCP’
- No plot ‘to make Big Rapids a centre to spread communism’, says company vice-president who cautions against being ‘force-fed a big fear sandwich’
Three protesters express their opposition to Gotion Inc’s planned battery factory in Big Rapids, Michigan, on Wednesday. Photo: Angel Rigas