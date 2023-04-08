Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron stroll through the Pine Garden in Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
France’s Macron ends trip to China with pact to bolster business, military ties
- But the joint statement with Xi Jinping does not include a commitment from Beijing to use its influence to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, a key Macron request
- Document reflects Macron’s desire to secure more of the giant market for French firms at a time when others in the West want to reduce their dependence on China
