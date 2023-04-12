In a move likely to inflame Beijing, US and Taiwanese officials have discussed opportunities to support Taipei’s inclusion at the World Health Assembly in May. Photo: AFP
US State Department reveals talks aimed at Taipei presence for World Health Assembly meeting
- Monday’s meeting in Washington discussed a strategy to expand the island’s participation in international forums
- Taiwanese and US officials were gathered by de facto embassies in Taipei and Washington, it was announced after the talks
In a move likely to inflame Beijing, US and Taiwanese officials have discussed opportunities to support Taipei’s inclusion at the World Health Assembly in May. Photo: AFP