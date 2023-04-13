Americans under age 30 are much more open than older Americans to US cooperation with Beijing, a new Pew survey shows. Photo: Shutterstock
Percentage of Americans with ‘very unfavourable’ view of China rises, Pew survey finds
- Tensions between Taiwan and mainland China are deemed a ‘very serious’ problem by the highest percentage of respondents in over a decade
- Younger Americans and Democrats are found to be more open to cooperation between the US and China
Americans under age 30 are much more open than older Americans to US cooperation with Beijing, a new Pew survey shows. Photo: Shutterstock