The European Union’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, says the policy views of the bloc’s 27 member nations can sometimes diverge. Photo: AFP
EU should avoid China dependency as it builds ‘de-risking’ strategy with US: trade chief

  • Path forward is boosting economic security and diversifying supply chains away from Beijing, but not decoupling, says Valdis Dombrovskis
  • Quality of EU-China relations will largely depend on stance taken over Russia’s war in Ukraine, he adds

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 6:00am, 13 Apr, 2023

