The European Union’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, says the policy views of the bloc’s 27 member nations can sometimes diverge. Photo: AFP
EU should avoid China dependency as it builds ‘de-risking’ strategy with US: trade chief
- Path forward is boosting economic security and diversifying supply chains away from Beijing, but not decoupling, says Valdis Dombrovskis
- Quality of EU-China relations will largely depend on stance taken over Russia’s war in Ukraine, he adds
The European Union’s trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, says the policy views of the bloc’s 27 member nations can sometimes diverge. Photo: AFP