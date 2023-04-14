Taiwanese navy vessels sail at an undisclosed location on Sunday amid military exercises carried out by China’s military in the waters between the mainland and the self-ruled island. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwan Ministry of National Defence handout
US defence contractors will visit Taiwan in May to bolster bilateral security cooperation
- Two dozen industry representatives, led by retired US Marine Corps commander, expected to discuss drone technology among other issues
- US-Taiwan Business Council chief says delegation seeks to meet Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, but ‘nothing is confirmed’
