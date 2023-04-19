US customs officers inspect apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
US customs officers inspect apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
US-China relations
China

US law banning Xinjiang imports has glaring weaknesses, lawmakers are told

  • Representative Chris Smith, chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, writes Chinese leader Xi Jinping to request a visa to visit the region
  • Unintentionally or not, products made with forced labour are eluding US safeguards, the commission hears

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 1:50am, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US customs officers inspect apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
US customs officers inspect apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
READ FULL ARTICLE