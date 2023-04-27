Ex-Harvard professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston on Wednesday after he was sentenced to supervised release. Photo: AP
Ex-Harvard chemist Charles Lieber avoids jail for lying about China work, gets 6 months house arrest

  • The retired academic has an incurable form of cancer, making him a ‘sitting duck for disease’ if he’s incarcerated, his lawyer says
  • Lieber had lied to US authorities about his role in China’s Thousand Talents Programme and his affiliation with a university in Wuhan

Bloomberg

Updated: 12:44am, 27 Apr, 2023

