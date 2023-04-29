Joseph Yun, a US special presidential envoy for the Pacific islands, speaks at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday.
US risks losing Pacific islands to China’s influence if it does not speed up outreach: Biden adviser
- National security at stake amid Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ in region, says US special presidential envoy Joseph Yun
- Struggle between world’s two largest economies has widened political divides in some Pacific island nations
