Joseph Yun, a US special presidential envoy for the Pacific islands, speaks at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday.
US-China relations
China

US risks losing Pacific islands to China’s influence if it does not speed up outreach: Biden adviser

  • National security at stake amid Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ in region, says US special presidential envoy Joseph Yun
  • Struggle between world’s two largest economies has widened political divides in some Pacific island nations

Orange WangKhushboo Razdan
Orange Wang in Washingtonand Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:04am, 29 Apr, 2023

