China’s Ding Liren speaks after his victory in the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: AP
China’s Ding Liren speaks after his victory in the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: AP
Central Asia
China

Ding Liren becomes first Chinese man to win world chess championship

  • No Chinese player had ever previously won the competition, in which men and women can compete, but China has dominated women’s tournaments since the 1990s
  • Born in Wenzhou, known as China’s ‘chess city’, Ding burst on to the scene in 2009 when he became the country’s youngest chess champion at national level

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:44am, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Ding Liren speaks after his victory in the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: AP
China’s Ding Liren speaks after his victory in the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE