China’s Ding Liren speaks after his victory in the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ding Liren becomes first Chinese man to win world chess championship
- No Chinese player had ever previously won the competition, in which men and women can compete, but China has dominated women’s tournaments since the 1990s
- Born in Wenzhou, known as China’s ‘chess city’, Ding burst on to the scene in 2009 when he became the country’s youngest chess champion at national level
