Chinese companies operating in the US anticipate a harder economic environment in the years ahead, a new survey has found. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese companies report a ‘slightly worse’ business environment in the US
- Annual survey by the China General Chamber of Commerce finds roughly one in five firms operating in the US expect their revenues to decline in the next two years
- ‘Chinese companies operating in the US continued to face an exceptionally complex environment,” the chamber reports
