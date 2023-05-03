US Senator Bill Hagerty speaks at a forum in Washington sponsored by the Council of the Americas. Photo: Mark Finkenstaedt
China will be kept out of Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, US senator predicts

  • Beijing ‘will not meet the standards’ and behaves ‘in a predatory fashion’, according to Senator Bill Hagerty, who is involved in trade issues
  • A former top Chinese trade negotiator says the central role of state-owned companies should disqualify China as a CPTPP candidate

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:59am, 3 May, 2023

