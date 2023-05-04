Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his committee chairs talk about their proposed China competitiveness legislation on Wednesday at the US Capitol. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US Senate Democrats to propose comprehensive China competition bill
- The measure will focus on limiting hi-tech transfers and the flow of investments to China, among other military, diplomatic and economic goals
- Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he anticipates it being a bipartisan legislative effort that will be introduced ‘within the next several months’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his committee chairs talk about their proposed China competitiveness legislation on Wednesday at the US Capitol. Photo: Getty Images via AFP