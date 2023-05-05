The Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China, the country’s highest court, in Beijing. Photo: AFP
As China extends ‘global legal reach’, US should more actively engage to counter influence, top panel hears

  • Witnesses paint fuller picture of Beijing building a ‘Chinese version of rule of law’ while emulating Western legal practices
  • US urged to take more leading role in shaping international laws, including in space, technical standards and maritime rules

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 7:00am, 5 May, 2023

