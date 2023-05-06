Demonstrators in Oakland, California, in 2021 protesting hate incidents against Asians. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Asian-Americans face numerous hurdles to win greater acceptance and influence, experts say
- Speakers at Committee of 100’s annual conference say difficulties are not only racist stereotypes, but also in organising the AAPI community
- One way forward, analysts say, is to build power as a voting bloc; in the 2020 elections, turnout rose by 10 percentage points, well beyond any other ethnic group
Demonstrators in Oakland, California, in 2021 protesting hate incidents against Asians. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa