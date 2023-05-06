Rescuers found the body of a miner who was not listed as missing at the site of the accident. Photo: Weibo
Local officials tried to cover up scale of Chinese mine disaster by hiding bodies, report finds
- The attempt to hide the true number killed at the iron ore mine in Hebei province has seen 20 people detained, including local officials
- The officials told their superiors only two people were missing after the mine was flooded – a figure that would have kept the investigation at a lower level
Rescuers found the body of a miner who was not listed as missing at the site of the accident. Photo: Weibo