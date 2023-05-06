Rescuers found the body of a miner who was not listed as missing at the site of the accident. Photo: Weibo
Rescuers found the body of a miner who was not listed as missing at the site of the accident. Photo: Weibo
Local officials tried to cover up scale of Chinese mine disaster by hiding bodies, report finds

  • The attempt to hide the true number killed at the iron ore mine in Hebei province has seen 20 people detained, including local officials
  • The officials told their superiors only two people were missing after the mine was flooded – a figure that would have kept the investigation at a lower level

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 May, 2023

