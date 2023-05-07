Li Daokui has called for more measures to boost consumer confidence in China. Photo: SCMP
China’s private sector should be on a par with state-owned industry, leading economist tells high-profile Beijing forum
- Misconception that ‘the private economy is not the foundation of the ruling party’s rule’ should be clarified, Tsinghua University’s Li Daokui says
- All economies that operate by law, private or state-owned, are a basis for the ruling party to govern, Li tells Tsinghua PBCSF Chief Economists Forum
Li Daokui has called for more measures to boost consumer confidence in China. Photo: SCMP