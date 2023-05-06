Many young people prefer online interactions to those that take place in real life. Photo: AFP
Most young Chinese say they struggle to make connections as ‘social phobia’ becomes new buzzword
- More than half of those interviewed by a newspaper said they found socialising – whether online, offline or both – difficult
- Some of those questioned said they did not enjoy meeting new people or taking part in activities such as team-building exercises
Many young people prefer online interactions to those that take place in real life. Photo: AFP