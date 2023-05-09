Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investment in Europe hit 10-year low in 2022, down 22 per cent from year before: study
- Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine weighed on flow of capital, which fell to US$8.7 billion
- Greenfield investments accounted for 57 per cent of all China’s foreign direct investment in Europe last year
Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock