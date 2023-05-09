Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
China-EU relations
China

Chinese investment in Europe hit 10-year low in 2022, down 22 per cent from year before: study

  • Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine weighed on flow of capital, which fell to US$8.7 billion
  • Greenfield investments accounted for 57 per cent of all China’s foreign direct investment in Europe last year

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:15am, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investment in Europe in 2022 reached a level not seen since 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE