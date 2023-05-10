A video about road safety that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security posted on its Weibo account features Chinese actors in blackface. Photo: Weibo
Chinese ministry’s use of video featuring blackface draws sharp reaction from Indians
- Ministry of Public Security posts a short road-safety video featuring Chinese men in blackface and wearing turbans to depict Indians
- Garnering over 190,000 views in its first two days on Weibo, the video is considered racist and disparaging of Indian culture by some
