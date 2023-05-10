A video about road safety that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security posted on its Weibo account features Chinese actors in blackface. Photo: Weibo
A video about road safety that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security posted on its Weibo account features Chinese actors in blackface. Photo: Weibo
China-India relations
China

Chinese ministry’s use of video featuring blackface draws sharp reaction from Indians

  • Ministry of Public Security posts a short road-safety video featuring Chinese men in blackface and wearing turbans to depict Indians
  • Garnering over 190,000 views in its first two days on Weibo, the video is considered racist and disparaging of Indian culture by some

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 4:22am, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A video about road safety that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security posted on its Weibo account features Chinese actors in blackface. Photo: Weibo
A video about road safety that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security posted on its Weibo account features Chinese actors in blackface. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE