US must do more to punish Hong Kong authorities who undermine freedoms, advisory panel on China hears

  • A US lawmaker and witnesses call for Washington to sanction judges and prosecutors who are ‘complicit’ in the deterioration of the rule of law in Hong Kong
  • ‘For as long as my father remains in prison, Hong Kong is not a safe place to do business,’ testifies the son of imprisoned publisher Jimmy Lai

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 5:59am, 12 May, 2023

