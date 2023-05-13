Supporters of Haoyang Yu at the federal district courthouse in Boston. Photo: Khushboo Razdan
Espionage
China

Chinese-American chip designer loses bid to have trade-secret conviction tossed because of racism

  • Haoyang Yu of Lexington, Massachusetts, had been acquitted on 20 of 21 industrial espionage counts and argues the last should be tossed
  • But Federal District Judge William Young dismisses Yu’s motion contending that he had been unfairly singled out because of his ethnicity

Khushboo Razdan in Boston, Massachusetts

Updated: 4:35am, 13 May, 2023

