Supporters of Haoyang Yu at the federal district courthouse in Boston. Photo: Khushboo Razdan
Chinese-American chip designer loses bid to have trade-secret conviction tossed because of racism
- Haoyang Yu of Lexington, Massachusetts, had been acquitted on 20 of 21 industrial espionage counts and argues the last should be tossed
- But Federal District Judge William Young dismisses Yu’s motion contending that he had been unfairly singled out because of his ethnicity
Supporters of Haoyang Yu at the federal district courthouse in Boston. Photo: Khushboo Razdan