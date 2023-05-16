The report cited President Xi Jinping’s assertion that “religions in China must be Chinese in orientation” as an indication of what the State Department called a “campaign against religious groups”. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US religious freedom report accuses China of jailing as many as 10,000 people in repression campaign
- Beijing has broadened its efforts to bring all theological activity under Communist Party control, according to annual State Department publication
- Report documents expansion of laws and administrative orders meant to suppress religious activity and their adaptation targeting online forums
