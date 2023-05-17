House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, has tied raising the US debt ceiling to spending cuts in the federal budget. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China

US House speaker criticises Biden’s plan to attend G7 summit while debt ceiling issue is unresolved

  • Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans continue to tie passage of a bill that would avoid US default to budget spending cuts
  • US President Joe Biden is expected to host negotiations at the White House amid warnings that a default could occur as early as June

Robert Delaney
Updated: 1:43am, 17 May, 2023

