House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, has tied raising the US debt ceiling to spending cuts in the federal budget. Photo: AP
US House speaker criticises Biden’s plan to attend G7 summit while debt ceiling issue is unresolved
- Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans continue to tie passage of a bill that would avoid US default to budget spending cuts
- US President Joe Biden is expected to host negotiations at the White House amid warnings that a default could occur as early as June
