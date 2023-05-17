After long playing down its significance as an informal group of like-minded maritime democracies in the Indo-Pacific region , the Washington-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue including Japan , India and Australia , appears poised to deepen security and defence cooperation. Top military commanders from the four Quad member nations are meeting in Rancho Mirage, California, from Monday to Wednesday to discuss Indo-Pacific security. Hosted by US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John C Aquilino, the gathering includes Japan’s Chief of Joint Staff General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell, and India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. A vice-admiral rank representative from Britain is also attending. The first session on Monday focused on deterrence through effective partnerships, according to India’s national broadcaster. Earlier the Quad navies agreed to schedule war games off the coast of Sydney, Australia, in August. Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue commenced at Sunnylands, California. General Anil Chauhan CDS put forth India's views in the 1st session "Deterrence Through Effective Partnerships". #IndoPacificSecurityDialogue @IndianEmbassyUS @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/VwPOb5jjhs — DD India (@DDIndialive) May 16, 2023 “Quad isn’t a security alliance nor does it exclusively cover mutual security challenges. But Quad military commanders plus UK will meet next week out here in Sunnylands, California,” said Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst, in a Twitter post. Indian news publication The Hindustan Times called the high-profile, defence-level Quad dialogue a “game changer”. It said the meeting was “a clear indication that the grouping is now taking security cooperation to the next level”. But Nilanthi Samaranayake, an adjunct fellow at the East-West Centre in Washington, said that even “non-traditional security challenges such as natural disasters confront the Indo-Pacific and sometimes require military response to deliver relief”. She described the meeting as a “good opportunity for the officials in attendance to gain informal insights into some of the topics seen in the outcomes of the March ministerial meeting”, including the Quad humanitarian assistance and disaster relief partnership. US regional strategy is an ocean short compared with China, critics say “It’s worth noting the origins of the Quad are based in the diplomatic and operational coordination,” Samaranayake added. Originally formed after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 200,000 people, the Quad was meant to ease cooperation in mutual challenges like health security and climate change . Until 2017 it remained dormant. But the Quad revived when then-US president Donald Trump sought to mobilise the group of democracies against an “autocratic” China. The alliance has since been enthusiastically embraced by President Joe Biden as part of his Indo-Pacific strategy. While the Biden administration has trod carefully in defining the group’s goals, asserting its aim is “maintaining peace and stability” in region, China has criticised the Quad as a “small clique” that is “bent on provoking confrontation”. Next after the three-day conference of military commanders in California is the Quad summit in Sydney, Australia, on May 24. That meeting would follow soon after the Group of 7 convenes in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to 21. In Sydney, Quad leaders are expected to focus on bolstering cooperation against China’s growing influence and presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Hugh Tuckfield of the Indo-Pacific Studies Centre, a think tank, said the group’s recent activities send a “clear message to China that the Quad is not a mere talk shop, but a serious and credible grouping that can act collectively to uphold the rules-based order and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific”. However, ongoing partisan bickering in Washington over slashing federal spending could hinder American efforts to counter China in the region. China-India relations: Qin Gang pledges better dialogue to improve ties In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration’s budget proposal would “allow us to further deepen our diplomatic footprint in the Indo-Pacific”. That commitment, he added, would range “from new missions in the Pacific islands to a surge of new positions in the region and beyond, including in the areas of greatest contestation with Beijing”. The White House said Biden’s trip to Asia beyond Japan was being “re-evaluated” amid the US debt limit stand-off.