A classmate and two teachers were reportedly wounded in the attacks earlier this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese teen held over alleged double murder and attacks on mother, classmate and teachers
- The 16-year-old is accused of killing two neighbours and seriously wounding his mother and a teacher
- A classmate and another teacher were also wounded in a series of violent incidents, police say
