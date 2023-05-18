A classmate and two teachers were reportedly wounded in the attacks earlier this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in China
China

Chinese teen held over alleged double murder and attacks on mother, classmate and teachers

  • The 16-year-old is accused of killing two neighbours and seriously wounding his mother and a teacher
  • A classmate and another teacher were also wounded in a series of violent incidents, police say

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 6:32am, 18 May, 2023

