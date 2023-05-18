Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire, believes it is “dangerous to prop up companies that threaten the interests of the US and our allies”. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US bill proposes to keep Chinese firms out of federal government retirement plan
- Bipartisan legislation on Thrift Savings Plan targets investment in companies based in or closely tied to China, Iran, North Korea and Russia
- No funding of ‘Beijing’s rise at the expense of our nation’s future prosperity and national security interests’, says co-sponsor Marco Rubio
