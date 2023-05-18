US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (centre) walks outside the White House on Wednesday before starting his trip to Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden is right to cut Asia trip short for US debt-ceiling talks: national security adviser
- Jake Sullivan describes American president’s G7 attendance as ‘critical’ and notes plan to put visit with Australian prime minister ‘back on the books’
- Biden slated to meet Indian leader on Hiroshima sidelines and possibly hold trilateral there with Japan and South Korea, he adds
