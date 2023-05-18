Greg Gianforte, the state’s Republican governor, signs the measure into law in Helena, Montana, on Wednesday. Photo: Montana Governor’s Office via AP
US-China relations
China

TikTok ban: Montana becomes first US state to fully prohibit use of popular China-owned app

  • Signed by Republican governor, new law would take effect in January and impose a US$10,000 fine on any entity permitting the app’s downloading
  • Company owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance says bill ‘infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana’

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:35am, 18 May, 2023

