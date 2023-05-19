US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on Thursday in Hiroshima, Japan, ahead of the Group of 7 summit. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Joe Biden set to unveil ‘substantial’ new G7-backed sanctions aimed at Russia’s war in Ukraine

  • Hundreds of entities in Asia, Europe and Middle East targeted as well as Moscow’s ‘future energy and extractive technical capabilities’
  • Biden administration has said no evidence China giving military support, but surge in its energy exports has helped Russian economy

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 4:00am, 19 May, 2023

