US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on Thursday in Hiroshima, Japan, ahead of the Group of 7 summit. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden set to unveil ‘substantial’ new G7-backed sanctions aimed at Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Hundreds of entities in Asia, Europe and Middle East targeted as well as Moscow’s ‘future energy and extractive technical capabilities’
- Biden administration has said no evidence China giving military support, but surge in its energy exports has helped Russian economy
