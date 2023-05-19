As Washington considers restrictions on US investment in China, experts warn against overbroad regulations. Photo illustration: Reuters
As Washington considers restrictions on US investment in China, experts warn against overbroad regulations. Photo illustration: Reuters
US-China relations
China

US considers screening outbound investment amid China competition, leading experts to urge caution

  • ‘We’re talking about regulating a very small portion of total investment’ in China, one tells the American Enterprise Institute
  • The US Commerce and Treasury Departments have reported plans to review outbound investments, and House legislation has been introduced to create a screening process

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 5:57am, 19 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
As Washington considers restrictions on US investment in China, experts warn against overbroad regulations. Photo illustration: Reuters
As Washington considers restrictions on US investment in China, experts warn against overbroad regulations. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE