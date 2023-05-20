Chinese President Xi Jinping says the Xiongan New Area will be one of two “wings” for the Jing-Jin-Ji project. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping says the Xiongan New Area will be one of two “wings” for the Jing-Jin-Ji project. Photo: Xinhua
Xiongan New Area
Xi Jinping gives China’s mega capital Jing-Jin-Ji plans a nudge with high-powered visit

  • During inspection visit to Hebei province, Xi pushes for more progress in developing Beijing’s new municipal administrative centre and Xiongan New Area
  • Strong political will from Xi and other top leaders necessary to break through regional administrative difficulties, says observer

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 May, 2023

